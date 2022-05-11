Metropolitan Hospital Nairobi Maternity Prices

Metropolitan Hospital is among the leading healthcare providers in Kenya, with a high focus on quality, cost-effective and world-class health services. The 160-bed facility located in Buruburu is renowned for its state-of-the-art maternity units, neoteric theatres, and ultra-modern wards capable of handling delivery services with utmost care to ensure the safety of the mother and child.

The hospital was started in 1995 by a British investor Ancrum Evans. However, it was recently acquired by Evacare Group, which runs The Ladnan Hospital, Nairobi Women’s Hospital, and The Avenue Group of Hospitals. Evacare Group, under Evacare Health Fund, also operates hospitals in India, Nigeria, and Pakistan.

This piece will take you through Metropolitan maternity wing services and its prevailing cost, as well as their contacts and the hospital’s address. Metropolitan Hospital maternity services comprise:

* Antenatal clinic services

* Delivery services

* Baby clinic, midwife clinic

Metropolitan Hospital Antenatal clinic

Metropolitan Hospital encourages mothers to take regular checkups between 8-12 weeks of pregnancy as it is essential for protecting them and their unborn children. This enables the team of specialized doctors to develop a healthcare plan to monitor their health from the period of pregnancy and almost guarantee a safe delivery after their final trimester.

Metropolitan Hospital antenatal clinic costs Ksh25,000, and the package includes; eight comprehensive prenatal care checkups, prenatal care education by a qualified midwife, two obstetric ultrasound scans, HIV tests and counseling, and blood tests to monitor blood sugar levels and other antigens.

The payment for antenatal services is a prerequisite for admission, and one can pay up to a maximum of two installments.

Metropolitan Hospital delivery services

Metropolitan Hospital has a 25-bed capacity maternity unit, and it offers 24 hours service. The suits incorporate executive rooms, semi-private rooms, and general to suit the different tastes of mothers visiting for delivery. It offers the following delivery services:

* Midwife assisted normal delivery

* Doctor-assisted normal delivery

* Caesarian Section (CS) Delivery

Metropolitan Hospital midwife-assisted normal delivery

Midwife-assisted birth package at Metropolitan Hospital costs Ksh40,000. With this package, mothers get a general ward stay and nurse care for two days, delivery by midwives, required medicines, Free prevention of mother and child ( PMTCT), and counseling.

After conception, the newborn is guaranteed a health check by a doctor and enrollment in Kenya Expanded Programme on Immunisation (KEPI).

Metropolitan Hospital Doctor-assisted normal delivery

Doctor-assisted normal delivery costs Ksh60,000 to Ksh80,000 at Metropolitan Hospital, and it is for women with pregnancy complications as well as those who would wish to be assisted by a doctor during the delivery process.

This package has the following benefits – a 2-day general ward stay and expert nursing care, exclusive medicine and dressing (except for prostaglandins), child delivery done by a gynecologist, free prevention of mother and child ( PMTCT) program, and child assessment and enrollment in KEPI vaccination program after birth.

Metropolitan Hospital Caesarian Section (CS) Delivery

Metropolitan Hospital Caesarian Section (CS) Delivery package costs Ksh160,000 to Ksh180,000, and it is for mothers with health complications who can’t give birth through normal delivery.

The package entails a 4-day general ward bed stays, 3-day nursing care, pre-operative routine laboratory tests, maternity operating services and medication, close supervision by obstetricians, pediatricians, and anesthetists, comprehensive review of the baby, and its enrolment in the KEPI vaccine regime.

Metropolitan Hospital mother and child health /Well baby clinic

Metropolitan Hospital’s nurses and nutritionists follow up on the health of the children after birth, and for this reason, mothers are advised to feel free to visit their well-baby clinics, which operate and handle immunization every Monday, Thursday & Saturday from 8:00 am – 1:00 pm

Note: Metropolitan Hospital does not accept NHIF Linda Mama cards to carter for maternity programs. It only accepts NHIF active cards for civil servants in job groups L to T.

Metropolitan Hospital Contacts

Website – https://www.metro-hospital.com

Hotline – 0709 148 000

Phone numbers – 0730765000, 0722 207 665

Email – [email protected]

Facebook – Metropolitan Hospital, Nairobi

Twitter – @MetroHospital

Instagram – metropolitanhospital.nairobi