Every other profession requires licensing to ensure the best discharge of services to the public in line with the rules and regulations of the land. This includes nursing. In order for you to work as a nurse or a midwife in Kenya, you must obtain a practicing license from the Nursing Council of Kenya (NCK), a regulatory body established by Nurses Act Cap 257 of the Laws of Kenya to ensure compliance and professionalism in nursing and midwifery care through quality education and best practices.

The NCK licenses both nurses with local training and those trained outside Kenya so long as they meet the licensing criteria. This article will take you through the requirements and steps of becoming a registered nurse or a midwife in Kenya for both categories.

Requirements for registration of nurses trained in Kenya

* Must have pursued a degree or a diploma in nursing in any NCK accredited institution

* Must have sat and passed the Nursing Council of Kenya examinations

* Must pay Nursing Council of Kenya examination fee of Ksh5,000 for basic programs and Ksh7,000 for special programs

* Pay Ksh1,000 nursing licensing fee

* Satisfy internship requirements based on your nursing program

Requirements for registration of nurses trained outside Kenya

Below are the requirements for the Nursing Council of Kenya license for Kenyans trained abroad and foreigners with a dream of working as nurses or midwives in Kenya.

* Birth certificate

* National ID card or passport

* Two passport size photographs

* Valid professional license from the country of training

* Original transcripts

* University/college certificates

* Must meet nursing qualifications of Kenya

* Must sit NCK Licensure Exam at a cost of Ksh5,000 for basic programs and Ksh7,000 for special programs

After passing the NCK licensing exams, nurses in this category must undergo 12 to 14 weeks of clinical orientation before applying for licensing and registration certificate for Ksh2,000 for Kenyans trained abroad and $50 for foreigners.

How to get a nursing license in Kenya

Before getting a Nursing Council of Kenya (NCK) practicing license, all nurses must sit for licensing examinations, administered in regional centers with 5 papers for nurses in basic cadres and 3 papers for those furthering their nursing education. As stated earlier, Nursing licensing examinations cost Ksh5,000 for basic nursing programs and Ksh7,000 for special nursing programs.

NCK registration for licensing is done within 30 days after receiving exam results. Applicants who fail the licensing examinations will have to register for re-entry examinations with a maximum of four resits. Here is how to check the Nursing Council of Kenya exam results:

1. Visit https://nckenya.com/

2. Click ‘Online Services’ in the top bar menu

3. Click ‘Online Services Portal’ in the dropdown menu

4. Login using username and password or register using the NCK registration number, ID number, and email

5. Navigate to ‘Examination Results’ where you can check and download your results slip

Upon getting and checking your results, you can make a physical application for an NCK nursing license at the NCK registrar’s office at NCK Plaza, Kabarnet Rd, off Ngong Road, and you will be required to submit your results slip, education certificate, and internship certificate after which you will get a practicing certificate within 72 hours and a license in 30 days. You can also apply for NCK nursing license online in the steps below:

How to make online registration for nursing license in Kenya

If you are a nurse with local training or you trained outside Kenya, you can register for a Nursing Council of Kenya license in the following steps:

1. Visit https://osp.nckenya.com/

2. Enter your details to log in or register a new account if you are a first time user

3. After logging in, you will access your NCK dashboard. Click ‘licensing and registration’

4. Choose ‘Application for Practice License’

5. State your work experience and declaration to stick to the work ethics

6. Upload the required documents – academic qualifications, ID, passport, results slip – for verification

7. Proceed to pay the licensing fee and enter the transaction number and date

8. Submit your application

You will get a practicing certificate in 72 hours and an NCK license within 4 weeks.

Nursing Council of Kenya charges for registration and licensing of nurses

The following are Nursing Council of Kenya services charges against the costs:

Nursing Council of Kenya Services Charges NCK licensure exam (basic program) Ksh5,000 NCK licensure exam (special program) Ksh7,000 NCK license for locally trained nurses Ksh1,000 NCK license for Kenyan nurses trained abroad Ksh2,000 NCK license for foreign nurses $50 NCK license renewal Ksh2,000 (normal), Ksh4,000 (express)

How to make payments to Nursing Council of Kenya

Payments for registration, exams, and licensing are done through these NCK bank accounts.

* Cooperative Bank – Kibera Branch – 01136098613400 -A/c name: Nursing Council of Kenya

* Barclays Bank – Queensway Branch – 094-8023954 – A/c name: Nursing Council of Kenya

Nursing Council of Kenya contacts

* Nursing Council of Kenya P.O Box 20056 – 00200, Nairobi

* Headquarters – NCK Plaza, Kabarnet Rd off Ngong Rd

* Nursing Council of Kenya phone numbers – +254 20 7854665/9, +254721920567, +254733924669

* Email – [email protected]

* Facebook – Nursing Council of Kenya

* Twitter – @NCKenya