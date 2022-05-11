The Kikuyu Council of Elders(KCE) has made a decision on who they would like to deputize Raila Odinga should he form the next government as President.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Agikuyu elders endorsed Narc-Kenya party leader Martha Karua as Odinga’s running mate in the August polls.

They said out of the 10 contenders interviewed for the position, Martha Karua had the best understanding of politics and democracy.