Moses Kuria Reveals The Reason He Will Never Forgive Rigathi Gachagua

Former Trade Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, who now serves as President William Ruto’s Senior Economic Advisor, has vowed never to forgive Rigathi Gachagua for what he calls the former Deputy President’s betrayal of the Mount Kenya region’s values and identity.

Kuria, who was speaking on Jeff Koinange Live, believes Gachagua’s actions tarnished their community’s reputation merely two years into the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“From my community, people in this country, unfairly so, have always said Kikuyus and Mt. Kenya people cannot vote for another person from another tribe. In 2022 we debunked that, and our brand value as a community went up. I felt good to be a Kikuyu.”

Kuria contends that the Mt. Kenya community’s image was riding high after the 2022 general election but has since been diminished by Gachagua’s alleged impatience and hunger for immediate power.

He lamented that the former Deputy President’s actions have undone the goodwill the community had recently earned.

“Two years later, no matter how much the provocation, we now go again and diminish that brand. People were telling us that Uhuru Kenyatta, despite everything, he was patient. That adds to our brand value. I feel so ashamed and embarrassed to be associated with a person that says that I cannot wait for five years. That is a serious erosion of the brand value of my community, and I will never forgive Rigathi Gachagua for that. Because this is a brand that we just salvaged from an unfair perception. After only two years, how do I now run away from the commitment that we made together?”

While reflecting on the impeachment proceedings that saw Gachagua removed from office, Kuria described it as an “own goal,” indicating that the former Deputy President had effectively brought his downfall upon himself. According to Kuria, Gachagua insulted, demeaned, and blackmailed legislators – tactics that backfired and led to his ouster.

“Rigathi Gachagua is my friend, we served together; I was his boss in the Transport committee in Parliament, where I was the Vice Chair, because I was his senior. His late brother was my friend. We campaigned together; we were on that truck together around the country campaigning for Kenya Kwanza government.”

Kuria revealed that he initially opposed Gachagua’s impeachment but had no choice but to support it in the end. He pointed to Gachagua’s own words and behavior as the catalysts for the resulting parliamentary motion.

“He was my boss in Cabinet; we had our own differences of opinion, but we never disagreed publicly or anything. I treated Rigathi Gachagua with nothing but absolute respect and reverence as my boss. Unfortunately, the impeached former Deputy President did not do himself a lot of favours. And for me, a time came where even though I had said I would not support that impeachment, when I was left with zero options.”

Kuria further criticized Gachagua’s threats towards Members of Parliament, describing them as reckless and detrimental to any effort at reconciliation or collaboration.

“I’m not a Member of Parliament anymore, even when I was a minister my impeaching authority was Parliament. So, when somebody goes out there and says ‘By December, all of you will be dead men and women walking,’ is that very wise? That was my first problem. These people (MPs) may not be the best…they may not be as experienced and as old as we are…but we owe it to them to mentor them. So, my first point of departure was threatening and blackmailing leaders, instead of helping them to grow. That was crime number one.”

Ultimately, Kuria insists the impeachment could have been avoided had Gachagua shown more patience and respect for the system. In his view, the former Deputy President’s downfall stemmed from a misguided pursuit of power and a disregard for the unity they had promised to uphold in the Mount Kenya region.

