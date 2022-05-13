Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji says his office will work to ensure that former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko will not vie for Mombasa governor in August.

Speaking in an interview with Spice FM, DPP Haji said following Sonko’s impeachment as Nairobi Governor, he is “morally” barred from holding public office.

Haji said an impeachment applies across the country and not just to the county from which a governor was ousted.

“In my opinion, if you are impeached, you are not impeached not to run in Nairobi but it’s across the country. So you cannot continue jumping from one county to another with an impeachment on your neck and then go start campaigning to become a governor of another county,” he said.

The DPP said his office will not clear Sonko to vie for the Mombasa governor seat.

“We might lose but we will fight it. If you are impeached, morally that individual should not be able to run for office.”