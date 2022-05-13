Westlands Member of Parliament (MP) Tim Wanyonyi said he was confined to a wheelchair after suffering a gunshot during a carjacking incident in Nairobi.

Speaking on Citizen TV’s JKLIVE Wednesday, Wanyonyi told Jeff Koinange he was attacked by armed carjackers in Ngara area back in 1998.

“I was shot by Carjackers. One evening when I had just left work and I was going home and some fellows accosted me somewhere in Ngara and shot me and quickly my life transformed from a young vibrant lawyer to being in a wheelchair. That was in 1998,” he said.

Wanyonyi said the transformation and recovery process was difficult.

“It is very difficult to transform from one condition of life to another one and that’s what can drive you into depression and can also lead you into self-denial and many other things.