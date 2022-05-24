Chief Justice Martha Koome has cautioned parents who sue schools after their children have been expelled for breaking school rules.
The CJ said such cases will be dismissed and the parents would bear the costs of the lawsuit.
Speaking at Loreto Limuru Girls’ High School, CJ Koome said all forms of indiscipline cannot be tolerated and parents must take responsibility for raising their children in an upright manner.
“You will not be able to sue your child’s teacher or learning institution for subjecting students to any form of punishment after they violate school rules,” she said.
To ensure that children are fully protected, CJ Koome proposed an improvement to child protection laws.
“We do not encourage indiscipline at all we have the obligation to bring up our children, to encourage them, support them,” CJ Koome said.
“Whoever violates a girl child or a boy child will be imprisoned for 20 years to pay for the pain and the agony that they caused the victims.”
Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu also challenged parents to be present in their children’s upbringing.
“And if you’re not part of your child’s school, anything else you’ll do will be in vain. When you’re part of your child’s life and you take active participation in school, you will just marvel at the success of your child,” she said.
Meanwhile, CJ Koome promised to pay school fees for Kiambaa’s 2021 top KCPE pupil Lucy Njoki.
The two met on Sunday after Lucy Njoki had said her wish was to meet Koome, as she is her role model.
“Emotional moment as I finally got to fulfil Lucy Njoki’s wish of meeting me. Njoki who was the top performer in Kiambaa has joined Loreto High School Limuru, and I’ve offered to pay her fees up to university level,” CJ Koome tweeted Sunday.
She also offered to support Loreto with computers and home science equipment.
DCJ Mwilu, wh0 is an alumna of the school, also pledged to pay fees for five students; a top Form 1 student and four other needy girls to be identified by the school until they complete their studies.