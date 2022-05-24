Chief Justice Martha Koome has cautioned parents who sue schools after their children have been expelled for breaking school rules.

The CJ said such cases will be dismissed and the parents would bear the costs of the lawsuit.

Speaking at Loreto Limuru Girls’ High School, CJ Koome said all forms of indiscipline cannot be tolerated and parents must take responsibility for raising their children in an upright manner.

“You will not be able to sue your child’s teacher or learning institution for subjecting students to any form of punishment after they violate school rules,” she said.

To ensure that children are fully protected, CJ Koome proposed an improvement to child protection laws.

“We do not encourage indiscipline at all we have the obligation to bring up our children, to encourage them, support them,” CJ Koome said.