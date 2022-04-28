Citizen TV show presenter Willis Raburu has sounded the alarm about an impersonator who has been swindling Kenyans on the pretext of booking interviews for his show, ’10 Over 10′.

Raburu said the scammer has been posing as him using a fake email address and phone number to solicit money from people interested in appearing on the entertainment show.

“It has come to my attention that there is a person impersonating me on email through this fake email [email protected] and number 0786416097 they are purporting to be booking interviews for 10 over 10 and for music. They may attempt to hack you or cheat you through a referral code as well,” Raburu said in a statement.

The media personality said he had filed a report with the police and investigations are ongoing.

Willis further noted that Citizen TV does not charge to host artists on the Friday night music show.

“Kindly DO NOT pay to be on the show! There is a proper better channel to get to the show and to reach out to me or the producers, I have official numbers and email addresses that are known and none of the aforementioned are mine,” he wrote.

Here’s the full statement.