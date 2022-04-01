President Uhuru Kenyatta has expressed satisfaction that the Government’s investment in the modernization of training has equipped the country’s security forces with adequate skills to deal with the challenges of an ever-evolving security environment.

President Kenyatta said the Government has also undertaken far-reaching reforms to support the welfare of the security forces and facilitated them to effectively keep the country safe and secure.

“…public investments in the security sector have secured the modernization not only of the training of our security forces but have also ensured that our training is abreast with the challenges of an ever-evolving security environment.

“We have also undertaken far-reaching reforms to support your welfare and to facilitate you to best discharge the high burden of responsibility that has been bestowed upon you,” the President said.

President Kenyatta spoke on Thursday at the Kenya Military Academy in Lanet, Nakuru County, where he commissioned the first cohort of graduate general service officer cadets that has undergone a one-year professional training at the academy.

At the same time, the Head of State appreciated the leadership of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) for their commitment to ensuring that the training provided to Kenyan troops adequately prepares them to operate effectively in both the contemporary and future security environments.

“I am pleased to note that the National Defence University-Kenya, a fully chartered university, is now fully up and running; and it is prepared to commence academic and professional development of the personnel across our entire security sector,” the President said.

He expressed hope that the cooperation in education and training will strengthen the cohesion of the country’s security organs and foster the multi-agency approach to operations that has proved very successful in addressing security matters.

In furtherance of the cooperation with other nations in fostering a more secure region, President Kenyatta commended the Kenya Military Academy for continuously training cadets from other countries.

“Today, I welcome the training of cadets from South Sudan as well as the commencement of an exchange programme of cadet training between the KDF and the defence forces of the Republic of Mozambique amongst many other existing cooperation arrangements.

“This is the true spirit of Pan Africanism where our training experiences enhance interoperability in multi-national engagements. Fundamentally, these partnerships will foster peaceful relations within our region and beyond,” President Kenyatta said.

Noting that the security threats the country faces cannot be defeated by military might alone, the President urged Kenyans from all walks of life to work together in securing the country by strengthening national unity and observing the values of tolerance and brotherhood.

“Moreover, the prosperity of a nation depends on how peace, security, governance and sound economic and financial policies are brought to bear for the advancement of its society. These values need to permeate all sectors of our society in equal measure,” President Kenyatta said.

The President congratulated the commissioned officer cadets for successfully completing the rigorous one-year training programme and advised them to strictly uphold the values and ethos that make the KDF a globally respected military.

Speaking during the occasion, the Kenya Military Academy Commandant Major-General Fatuma Ahmed said the institution provides value-based training with the aim of producing highly qualified military officers.

“Your Excellency, this academy being a centre of excellence, provides value-based training to ensure the officers commissioned are professionally, physically, intellectually, socially and morally-oriented to military life,” said the Commandant.

The commissioning parade was attended by Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, Defense Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa and senior military officers led by Chief of Defence Forces General Robert Kibochi as well as other senior Government officials.