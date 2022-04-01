Menu
Home
news
politics
business
Tech
weird
sports
entertainment
humour
lifestyle
social media
rss
twitter
youtube
facebook
Speed Test
ADVERTISE
ARCHIVES
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
(Humour)
Here’s What’s Trending in Nairobi This April Fools
By
Nick Mwangi
/ Friday, 01 Apr 2022 06:48AM /
Leave a Comment
/
Tags:
trending
As we start a new month, this is what’s trending on social media today.
Prev
1 of 22
Next
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse
Prev
1 of 22
Next
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse
We Want Raila-Ruto Handshake, Not Uhuru-Ruto, Governor Mutua Says
< Previous
Recommended stories you may like:
We Want Raila-Ruto Handshake, Not Uhuru-Ruto, Governor Mutua Says
Gigiri Cops Shoots at Colleague Over Missing Phone
Nyashinski on Shin City: I Want to Give Guys Value for their Money
Big Ted Weds Longtime Girlfriend Sheila in Private Ceremony