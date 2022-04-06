Last September, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i caused ripples when he listed Deputy President William Ruto’s properties that were under State security.

In a submission to Parliament, CS Matiang’i listed Ruto’s hotels, ranches, a poultry farm, five helicopters and two hangars, two homes in Uasin Gishu County, and some 15,000 acres of land at ADC Mutara Ranch in Laikipia.

The properties included:

Kitengela Gas Weston Hotel, Nairobi Murumbi Farm – Transmara Narok ADC Laikipia Mutara Ranch – 15000 acres Dolphine Hotel, Mombasa Mata Farm, Taita Taveta – 2537 acres Private residence Elgon View Koitalel poultry farm Eldoret Private Residence in Kosachei Eldoret Kwae Island Development Ltd – Wilson Airport (2 hangers and 5 helicopters)

On Tuesday, April 5, CS Matiang’i appeared before the National Assembly Security Committee, where he was tasked with proving that Ruto owns the listed estate.

The committee, through Nominated MP David Sankok, particularly wanted details about Ruto’s alleged ownership of the Mutara Ranch.

“Where did you get information that the land is owned by DP? If you can say it is owned and now you’re saying you don’t have the detail, where did you get the information?” Sankok posed.

“Such pronouncement by the CS that the DP owns the land attracts public interest. He should just tell us he lied, he doesn’t have the information and knows not who owns the land. He can as well withdraw and apologise to the DP. If you have evidence, table it now.”

But Matiang’i said the list he provided last year had nothing to do with what Ruto owns, but rather, the security detail deployed to the DP.

“With tremendous respect, we don’t engage in inaccurate information and politics as public servants. I was asked to answer questions about DP security. I pointed out areas where we have deployed security and not property owned by the DP,” he said.

“What I presented is areas where we have made deployment. There was no presentation of what the DP owns. We did not insinuate he owns the land.”

CS Matiang’i asked Members of Parliament to give him 14 days to furnish them with details. He noted that the Interior Ministry wrote to the Lands ministry on October 13, 2021, seeking proof of ownership but the latter is yet to respond.

The CS said he would write a reminder to the Lands Ministry for a response as soon as possible.

“We keep correspondences in relation to posting of police officers. It is the case of the 15,000 acre Mutara farm. The Lands ministry keeps details of the land. As long as our letter is responded to, we will get the detail and present to the committee. I will table whatever the committee requires in respect of this issue. This is public information.”