These are the areas Kenya Power has designated to conduct a day-long scheduled maintenance on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

NAIROBI REGION AREA: JOSKA DATE: Wednesday 06.04.2022 TIME: 9.00 A.M. – 5.00 P.M. Ruai S/Centre, Ruai Police Stn, Ruai DC Offices, Githunguri Est, Quickmart S/, Mwamba Est, Block 10 Est, Makongeni Est, Stage 26, Twinbird Est, Kipawa Est, Made in the Street Est, Kingoris Est, Kamulu Town, Reflector Est, Patnet Steel, Brookshine Sch, Ngundu & adjacent customers.

MACHAKOS COUNTY AREA: MACHAKOS, KYUMBI ROAD DATE: Wednesday 06.04.2022 TIME: 9.00 A.M. – 3.00 P.M. Kenya Israel, Makyau, Katethya, Kanaani, Kathekakai, Chaimoto, Kimangu, Katelembo, Kithini, Kathome, Kilima, Makutano Kyumvi, Maanzoni, Mua Hills & adjacent customers.

PARTS OF UASIN GISHU COUNTY AREA: KIPKENYO, SHIV CO. DATE: Wednesday 06.04.2022 TIME: 10.00 A.M. – 5.00 P.M. Shiv Construction, Eldo Tube Co., Rumuruti Center, Rumuruti Quarry, Gulab Lochab Quarry, Kosyin Center, Kosyin Dispensary & adjacent customers.

PARTS OF MIGORI COUNTY AREA: KIRANDA, KOPALA DATE: Wednesday 06.04.2022 TIME: 9.00 A.M. – 4.00 P.M. Kiranda, St. Camillus Hosp, Kopala, Oodi Beach, Nyamanga, Obondi, Agulu Muok, God Oloo, Otati & adjacent customers.

PARTS OF NYERI COUNTY AREA: NGORU, MIAGAYUINI, KIMATHI DATE: Wednesday 06.04.2022 TIME: 9.30 A.M. – 2.30 P.M. Ngoru S/Center, Jua Kali, Miagayu-ini, Njogu-ini, Muhoya, Karuna-ini, Kanyinya & adjacent customers.

PARTS OF KIRINYAGA COUNTY AREA: KUTUS, MBIRI, KINYAGA DATE: Wednesday 06.04.2022 TIME: 9.00 A.M. – 3.00 P.M. Kinyaga Mkt, Mbiri Mkt, Difathas Mkt, Rwabiti, Ngiriabu Girls, Gichonjo Mkt, Kutus Mkt & adjacent customers.

PARTS OF KIAMBU COUNTY AREA: NIBS, KIMBO, MUGUTHA DATE: Wednesday 06.04.2022 TIME: 9.00 A.M. – 5.00 P.M. Kwa Kairu, Jose Kwa Maji, Ruiru KU Campus, Spur Mall, Ovacado, Oil Libya Petrol Stn, James Chege, Ebenezer, Toll Station, Kenol Petrol Stn, Mona Park, Millbury, Toll Shell Petrol Stn, Ruiru Golf Club, Courtesy Beach, PCEA Mukuyu, Wholesale, Makaburini, Murera Pri, Tumaini, Mugutha Police, NIBS Institute, Kimbo, Mugutha, Part of Matangani, Kimbo, GSU Reece Squad & adjacent customers.

PARTS OF MOMBASA COUNTY AREA: PARTS OF ISLAND, KIZINGO DATE: Wednesday 06.04.2022 TIME: 9.00 A.M. – 4.00 P.M. Light House, KPA Tower Kizingo, National Police HQtrs Mombasa & adjacent customers.

AREA: PARTS OF MALINDI DATE: Wednesday 06.04.2022 TIME: 9.00 A.M. – 4.00 P.M. Kurawa Salt, Kemu Salt, Part of Marereni, Tarasaa, Ngao Village, Oda Village, Kipao Village, Shirikisho Village & adjacent customers.

PARTS OF LAMU COUNTY AREA: LAMU DATE: Wednesday 06.04.2022 TIME: 9.00 A.M. – 4.00 P.M. Whole of Lamu Island & adjacent customers.