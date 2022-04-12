Candidates who sat for the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations can check which secondary school they have been placed in by visiting the Ministry of Education website or using SMS.

To access the information through SMS, candidates and their parents can send the candidates’ KCPE index numbers to 22263.

The SMS platform is available for all mobile networks and will be charged Sh25 each.

To check the secondary school a candidate has been admitted to online; Click here: https://education.go.ke/index.php/online-services/form-one-selection and enter the Index number as per the category of school.

Also enter the county and sub-county that the candidate sat for KCPE and follow the instructions.

1,225,507 candidates who sat for the 2021 KCPE examinations have all been placed in the 9,200 public schools across the country.

38,797 have been placed in national schools, 214,960 in the extra county, 258,456 in county schools, 726,311 in Sub-county schools, and 2,045 in special needs schools. Another 9,128 are Refugees in camps.

Form One students will report to school on May 3, 2022.