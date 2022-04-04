Betting has evolved significantly over the years, especially with the shift that went towards the virtual space of doing things. Nowadays, sports betting picks and activities are becoming more and more convenient with software developers, devices, and sportsbooks coming together to have everything you need right at your fingertips.

If you happen to have a mobile device like a smartphone or tablet, you’re likely to already be placing your bets on it due to the convenience.

But some still find computers to be the most ideal option for many reasons like a wider screen.

But with sportsbooks making it possible to place your bets on both a computer and mobile device, which one is the best to go for. If you’re keen on wanting to know more, don’t go anywhere.

Which Is Better?

Sports Analysis

To be at your best in understanding sports betting, you need to make a habit of doing some comprehensive analysis and research. If you happen to be a bettor that enjoys betting in various leagues and games, then you will need to have access to various sources.

These sources include:

* Historical team performance

* Team development and news

* Expert analysis

To do all this, you may need to have multiple tabs open and this works best on a computer as you can navigate your way from one tab to the next easier with it.

You can do this on a mobile device, however, the smaller screen size won’t give you the flexibility, memory capacity, and latitude to do this within a working space.

This makes computers less likely to freeze when you do this.

Convenience

If you’re a regular bettor, you need to access quick bet opportunities as they surface. In this case, mobile devices would work best because you can place bets anytime and anywhere since you can have it with you while on the go.

This is specifically with regards to smartphones since not a lot of people travel everywhere with tablets.

User Experience

In sports betting, information presentation is crucial. The sources you access online use numbers and data that tend to be crammed together so that everything you need is on a single page.

For this reason, many of these websites and online sources aren’t fully optimized for mobile access.

If you’re using a smartphone, this could limit your view and input commands since smartphones only go as far as pinching, zooming, and scrolling.

For this reason, a desktop is best as it offers a friendly user experience.

Native App Installs

Because computers have been around longer than smartphones, there are far more apps that you can get on desktops for sports analysis. In this case, you have a lot more variety in terms of which app and browser to choose.

Either way, both will work smoothly and you have the option to block unwanted ads way better than on a mobile device.

While app stores like Google Play do offer several sports analysis apps to choose from, you have ads to deal with since they offer it free of charge to you, but make money through these ads for the app developers.

The Apple store is also not any better as gambling apps are very few.

Promotions And Bonuses

It makes sense to find more and more sportsbooks going the mobile route since almost everyone has a smartphone that they are operating on.

As a way to get new mobile customers, sportsbooks have resorted to offering lucrative bonuses for users that will go the mobile route.

So, here, you can choose between welcome bonuses, cashback bonuses, reload bonuses, and rewards that pay you for referring a friend to your sportsbook.

Since you can alternate between your desktop, tablet, and smartphone, sportsbooks have made it possible for bettors to use any of their devices to access their sportsbook accounts.

If you find yourself needing to place a bet while on the go, you can use your mobile device. If you happen to be home and operating on your desktop, you can wager on it as well.

Either way, both will work well, and you’ll have the best of both worlds anywhere, anytime.