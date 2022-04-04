When you’re a beginner in the world of online casino games, it’s very easy to put your luck to the test to get your game on and see how far it can take you. Though it can be rather intimidating at first, this doesn’t stop most beginners from placing their bets anyway.

Playing a game of roulette may not be as straightforward as having a go at a slot game. You have rules to follow.

You may not be too keen on these since they may seem as complicated as trying to figure out a March Madness bracket; however, with time, you will see that the rules to the game are pretty simple and straightforward with the right guide.

In this guide, we’ll be providing you with everything you need to learn about online roulette as a beginner.

Roulette: The Basics

Roulette tables are quite distinct and easy to tell apart from all the other table games that you can find in a land-based casino.

With the table, you’ll find a wheel that will feature various slots making room for numbers and zeroes. With the number slots, you’ll find them to either be black or red, and then all the zero slots will be in the color green.

The slots are where your bets will be placed.

As a bettor, you will have the opportunity to place your bets until the dealer announces that they are closing the betting season.

Once all the bets have been placed between all the players, the dealer or game will spin the wheel and a small, marble-sized ball will be thrown into the wheel to spin in the opposite direction.

The ball will land in a marked slot and this outcome will determine which bet will receive the payout.

How To Place Roulette Bets

There are two basic groups of bets that will determine roulette payouts. The first group is the inside bets and the second is the outside bets.

Both of these refer to where exactly on the roulette table, the bets will be placed. Bets placed on numbers are called inside bets, while bets placed on all the other remaining sections are called outside bets.

These terms are essential for you to know.

Inside Bets

Examples of inside bets include:

* Straight bets made on a single line

* Split bets made on two adjacent numbers

* Street bets that cover three numbers on one vertical line

* Corner bets that cover four numbers on an adjacent square

* Double Street bets that cover two adjacent vertical lines

* Trio bets that’s a three-number bet including two adjacent numbers and a zero

* Special Case bets that are two additional inside bets available for specific variations

Outside Bets

Examples of outside bets include:

* High or Low bets

* Red or Black bets

* Even or Odd bets

* Dozens bets

* Columns bets

Top Tips For Roulette Strategies

Once you’re aware of what the roulette table setting looks like and now know your betting options, it’s time for you to learn about the roulette strategies that will work to increase the chances of you winning.

Though time will help you to develop a personalized touch to your approaches, there’s no harm in getting a few tips on how to strategize and win at a game of roulette. These include the following:

* Always remember that strategies don’t influence the outcome of the roulette game. Good strategies only go as far as helping you place a winning bet.

* You’re likely to be advised to bet on “hot numbers” that refer to the most recent winning numbers. In some cases, this will work out well for you, however, this won’t always be the case.

* House edges for the different forms of roulette differ. With American roulette, you can expect the house edge to be roughly 5.3%. With European roulette, on the other hand, you can expect the house edge to be roughly 2.7%.

* Always remember that inside bets become more volatile when you choose to drag the game on for longer.

* Keep an eye on the minimum bets. If your budget’s a little tight, roulette tables with low minimum bets will work well for you. The opposite is the case when it comes to bigger payouts.