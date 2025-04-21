Online casino games similar to GTA: an atmosphere of freedom and excitement

With the anticipation of Rockstar Games’ GTA 6, interest in games that can offer a similar experience is only growing. Slot providers are actively using free-world mechanics and crime plots in their developments.

Waiting for GTA 6

According to GTA 6 leaks, the new instalment promises an even more detailed world, an expanded GTA 6 map and a deep storyline. The combination of freedom, risk and epic adventure will reach a new level.

The online casinos utilise elements familiar to GTA fans: crime plots, luxury cars, shootouts and gambling moments. Slots and table games with similar themes allow players to feel part of the world of adventurers and travellers from the comfort of their own homes.

Slots with criminal themes

Some developers do not hide the fact that they are already inspired by the future novelty of GTA 6 from Rockstar Games. Slots with stories about bank robberies, street racing or the life of a mobster are proof of that.

Narcos from NetEnt

This slot machine is based on the TV series of the same name, but its atmosphere is reminiscent of criminal gangs from GTA. Players are immersed in the world of drug cartels, where symbols include guns, money and luxury cars.

Bonus rounds with shootouts add a dynamic similar to the classic missions in Grand Theft Auto.

The Slotfather by Betsoft

A Mafia-inspired game takes players into a world where money, power and crime rule. The plot and graphics are reminiscent of the criminal empires that can be built in GTA.

Crime Scene by NetEnt

This slot invites casino customers to investigate crimes by collecting clues, echoing the detective elements that, according to GTA 6 leaks, may appear in the new game.

These slot machines include colourful graphics, dynamic soundtracks and bonus features. In Grand Theft Auto, the gamer is left to his own devices, while in casino games there is an opportunity to earn.

Lobby with live dealers: casino inside the game

GTA 6 leaked footage proves that gamers are in for an even more interactive world. In GTA V, players could already visit the Diamond Casino & Resort, where poker, blackjack and roulette are available.

Online lobbies with live dealers offer a similar experience and make gamblers feel like they are part of the underground.

Today, Live Poker, Live Blackjack and Live Roulette create a similar atmosphere to what we saw at Diamond Casino. High-quality broadcasts, professional croupiers and the ability to interact with other guests via chat make these Loblaws the perfect choice for playing a long series of bets.

Racing and arcade games in casinos

GTA 6: Rockstar Games promises to place a heavy emphasis on street racing, as evidenced by. Online casinos also offer games inspired by speed and adrenaline. For example, some platforms include arcade slots or mini-games where players participate in virtual races, earning bonuses for wins.

An example is NetEnt’s Drive: Multiplier Mayhem slot, where players compete in night races. Such games combine elements of excitement and dynamics, allowing you to feel like a hero of street culture.