Presidential aspirant Jimi Wanjigi is apparently in the league of billionaires who no longer keep track of how much money they have.

Speaking in an interview on NTV, the businessman dodged a question about his net worth saying he doesn’t know how much wealth he possesses.

Wanjigi said it is against African tradition to count one’s wealth.

“In our African society, a man who owns cows is not allowed to count the number of cattle he owns. It is a taboo.