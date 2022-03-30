Presidential aspirant Jimi Wanjigi is apparently in the league of billionaires who no longer keep track of how much money they have.
Speaking in an interview on NTV, the businessman dodged a question about his net worth saying he doesn’t know how much wealth he possesses.
Wanjigi said it is against African tradition to count one’s wealth.
“In our African society, a man who owns cows is not allowed to count the number of cattle he owns. It is a taboo.
“Just in the same way, I do not look at my bank account balance to check how much money I have. I also do not look at the value of land that I own. That is a practice of western countries,” Wanjigi explained.
The wheeler-dealer however said he is lucky that he is able to provide for his family.
Wanjigi has two children who attend the world-renowned Institut Le Rosey in Geneva Switzerland, popularly known as the “School of Kings”.
“I am just an ordinary Kenyan. I have two children and as a family, they have a roof over their heads, food to eat. I account myself lucky as many people lack even food.
“So let us not focus on how much money someone has rather on ways we can be able to assist those who lack,” Wanjigi said.