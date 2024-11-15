CS Chirchir Claims Adani Group Has No History of Corruption

Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir defended the Indian conglomerate Adani Group, asserting that it has no history of corruption.

Speaking before the National Assembly on Wednesday, Chirchir addressed concerns over Adani’s controversial bid to take over Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Chirchir explained that the government had conducted thorough due diligence on Adani Group and confirmed that its directors have clean criminal records. He emphasized that the company is fully compliant with tax regulations in all the countries where it operates.

“Adani has not been barred by any country, has no history of corruption based on our due diligence, is solvent, and is tax compliant in all jurisdictions where it operates,” Chirchir said.

He further assured legislators that Adani directors have not faced criminal convictions related to their professional conduct in the past five years and “have not been disqualified due to any administrative suspension or debarment proceedings”.

In response to the nationwide halt in road construction projects, Chirchir revealed that the government owes contractors over Ksh.170 billion. He announced plans to leverage the additional road maintenance tax to help clear these debts and resume the projects.

“We’ve received support from this House for the additional seven-shilling road maintenance levy. With this, we aim to raise Ksh.175 billion to ensure all contractors can return to work,” Chirchir said, referring to the National Assembly’s approval of the increase in the road maintenance levy from Ksh.18 to Ksh.25 per litre of petrol and diesel.