Dr Claire Gathoni Kinuthia is a consultant obstetrician/gynaecologist with seven-year experience. The 37-year-old is in private practice at PrimeCare Health Services, Upperhill Nairobi.

Dr Claire is also the founder and creative director of They call me Daktari blog and online health and wellness community.

She is also the medical director of Claire’s Argan Gold, a cosmetics firm specialising in organic Moroccan Argan oil products known for their healing benefits. She shares her career path with Sunday Nation.

*********************

“I am the firstborn. I have two younger brothers. The five of us, including my parents, are a close-knit family of doctors in different fields of medicine. I always knew I wanted to be a doctor, my earliest memory of this being at age seven when I asked my parents to buy me a doctor toy set at Uchumi. I never went anywhere without that plastic stethoscope! I was obsessed with TV shows about doctors such as ER and Scrubs.

“I was born in Nakuru when my parents were posted there as medical interns, but we moved to Nairobi about two years later when they came to pursue their master’s degrees.

“We lived in Olympic, Kibera, then the Kenyatta Hospital staff flats during my dad’s residency, then moved to Magiwa Estate in Ngumo. We later moved to Karen where my parents built their first home. I grew up in an amazing household with supportive parents who did their best to nurture our talents.