Imran Sumra is a financial technology expert and the chief executive officer and co-founder of Finsense Africa.

Headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, FinSense Africa is a financial technology company that solves critical business challenges through innovative solutions and hands-on consulting.

Imran tells more about his business.

******************************

I started this business five years ago. I moved from a lucrative job as a technology banking expert to being my own boss by starting a firm that would help financial institutions and payment companies overcome the challenges of using financial software. Today, apart from providing this solution, my business also has a robust middleware layer that connects the old and exposes to the new-age digital channels in a seamless and real-time way using microservices architecture. This kind of setup is what is used in all the digital banks.