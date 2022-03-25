Lawrence Warunge, the 22-year-old university student who confessed to killing five people, including four family members, has applied to be released on bail.

Warunge submitted his bond application at Kiambu High Court through his lawyer Ntenga Marube.

“I spoke to my client and he wishes to apply for bond. We seek a pre-bail report,’’ Marube said.

But Warunge’s kin opposed his release saying he has been threatening his remaining family members with death.

The court heard that Warunge issued the threats during his interrogation, saying he wanted to also kill his two other sisters but could not, given that they were in school.

The family claims even in remand, Warunge threatened his cousin and other family members.

“The Warunge and Njenga family have expressed that they do not wish for the accused to be released from custody throughout the length of the case. This is due to the following reasons: The accused, during his arrest, expressed that he had every intention to kill his remaining two sisters and other members of the family as well.