Atlanta-based Tanzanian songbird Vanessa Mdee might not be big on celebrating Valentine’s Day but she had one to remember this year.

Mdee, who is engaged to be married to Rotimi, received a six-bedroomed multi-million mansion as a Valentine’s gift from the Nigerian-American singer/actor.

Vanessa Mdee made the revelation in an interview with Tanzanian journalist Lil Ommy.

“Valentine’s day was amazing, but we don’t really celebrate Valentine’s because we love people every day. But this year was bigger valentines for me because he(Rotimi) bought me a brand new house in Florida,” she said when asked how she celebrated Valentine’s.

Mdee made sure to mention the mansion’s worth; a cool Ksh56.8M. She also stated that the mansion is registered under her name.

“It has 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, exclusive area, and it costs half a million dollars $500, 00. And it’s under my name, so I’m the rightful house owner in the US,” she bragged.

The mother of one said the mansion is an investment property located close to Disney World.

“We gonna use it as an investment property, and it’s located right next to the Disney World,” she said.

Mdee also spoke about her motherhood journey saying it is the best decision she ever made.

“He(Seven Adeoluwa Akinosho) is a smart kid. He is very calm just like his dad. He only cries when he is hungry, or he needs a diaper change. Being a mother is something unique.

“I wish my friends with kids had told me what I was missing out on. Being a mum is the best choice of my life. I am enjoying every moment,” she said.