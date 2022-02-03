Popular internet personality Azziad Nasenya has scored a brand endorsement deal with French manufacturing corporation, Société Bic.

The TikTok star was Tuesday unveiled as Kenya’s brand ambassador for Bic’s Miss Soleil women’s razor.

Bic representatives and Azziad announced their new partnership at a press conference held at the Haco Industries offices.

“We are pleased to have Azziad on board, we started the journey last year and we are really happy to continue this partnership and make this campaign even better, welcome to Bic,” a representative from the company said.

Azziad’s role will include online and offline influencing, corporate social responsibility (CSR), among others.

“I am excited to be the new Brand Ambassador for BIC Miss Soleil Women’s Shavers. Look for me in Supermarkets,” said the online content creator.