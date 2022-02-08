The highly contentious Competency-Based Curriculum will be a thing of the past should DP Ruto and Musalia Mudavadi form the next government.

This is according to the Amani National Congress leader who on Sunday expressed his disapproval of the new education system.

Through his party, Musalia claimed the CBC was rushed without necessary consultations.

“The controversial Competence-Based-Curriculum of education will be scraped once the Ruto/Mudavadi government takes power in August,” the ANC said.

According to Musalia, the CBC is a burden to parents.

“ANC supremo @MusaliaMudavadi says CBC was hurriedly implemented without wide and genuine consultations with stakeholders and the new system is a big burden and an academic frustration to Kenyan parents,” said the ANC.

The pioneer class of the Competency-Based Curriculum is currently in Grade 5.

The government will roll out CBC for Grade 6 in April this year, which also marks the end of primary school.