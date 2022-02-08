As Egypt and Senegal locked horns in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations, political leaders Kalonzo Musyoka and Gideon Moi were also locked in a bet that the former ultimately won.

Senegal claimed their first continental title thanks to Sadio Mane’s winning penalty after the game had ended in a goalless draw after extra-time.

After the game, Kalonzo and Moi took to their socials to reveal the details of their bet. Apparently, they had staked a cockerel, which the KANU leader promised to deliver.

“Hearty congratulations The Lions of Teranga for emerging winners of AFCON. Sisi kama supporters wa The Pharaohs, hata hatujaskia vibaya. Now Kalonzo Musyoka can come for his prize,” Moi tweeted.

Moi’s One Kenya Alliance(OKA) co-principal took all the bragging rights, tweeting: “Very high level quality game!@MoiGideon. I trust the Jogoo is on its way! Red Sea waters will be parted.

Kalonzo added: “Gooooooooaaaallllll!!!!! This is a sneak preview of 9th August 2022. The Red Sea waters have been parted and we are walking through its blue waters. #SadioMane is a #BuffaloSoldier. Leta kuku yangu @GideonMoi.”

Here are some tweets from Moi and Kalonzo during and after the Afcon 2021 final.

Central to our #OKAVolcano vision is Sports as a career of choice. Our aim is to promote, encourage and motivate all Kenyans. As we proudly watch our African brothers fight out the #AFCON2021 finals, @GideonMoi weka Jogoo yangu tayari as #SadioMane parts the Red Sea waters! pic.twitter.com/MzF2njSMN2 — Kalonzo Musyoka (@skmusyoka) February 6, 2022

While I wish Egypt victory in tonight’s AFCON finals, we must also strive as a country to propel our Harambee Stars to this venerated African football competition. But for tonight, tunawekea Egypt kichwa! pic.twitter.com/3hcLUiraKo — Gideon K. Moi (@MoiGideon) February 6, 2022

Very high level quality game! @MoiGideon I trust the Jogoo is on its way! Red Sea waters will be parted. #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/AxpB2pNOz5 — Kalonzo Musyoka (@skmusyoka) February 6, 2022

By the time this game is done, Salah will be walking on the waters of Red Sea, and not even Mane will be able to stop him. Tuambie @skmusyoka ukweli ama tunyamaze? Soma lebo. #AFCON2022 pic.twitter.com/imXms2e23v — Gideon K. Moi (@MoiGideon) February 6, 2022

Gooooooooaaaallllll!!!!! This is a sneak preview of 9th August 2022. The Red Sea waters have been parted and we are walking through its blue waters. #SadioMane is a #BuffaloSoldier. Leta kuku yangu @GideonMoi#AFCON2021#HakikaTutaweza pic.twitter.com/WNNYCL906k — Kalonzo Musyoka (@skmusyoka) February 6, 2022