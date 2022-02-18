Fans of Nigerian singer Fireboy DML finally have a chance to watch him perform in Nairobi, Kenya in April.

Born Adedamola Adefolahan, Fireboy DML was initially set to perform in Nairobi for the first time in July of last year but the show was canceled.

The 25-yer-old singer has now been confirmed for a live show on Saturday 9th April 2022 at the Ngong Racecourse Waterfront Park.

The show is part of Fireboy’s ongoing world tour; he is currently performing across several cities in the US.

Tickets for the Peru hitmaker’s show in Nairobi are going for Sh1500(early bird), Sh2000(Advance) and Sh6000(VIP).

Other than ‘Peru’, Fireboy DML has two albums to his name – Laughter, Tears, and Goosebumps in 2019 and Apollo in 2020.

The ‘jealous’ hitmaker describes his sound as “Afro-Life” and said he writes songs that audiences can relate to.