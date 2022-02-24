A policeman shot and killed his colleague and injured his senior in a shocking incident at Mutuati police station in Meru County.

Constable Abel Chumba of the Kaongo Kampio General Service Unit camp shot his fellow constable, 22-year-old Pontianas Ikumoli, on the head killing him on the spot.

The deceased sustained gunshot wounds on the left eye and left hand during the Tuesday night incident.

PC Chumba then turned his govt-issued G3 rifle on the inspector in charge of Mutuati Police Station, Michael Ngugi, injuring him on the left hand.

The assailant fled the scene whereas Inspector Ngugi was rushed to Methodist Maua Hospital where he received treatment and was stabilized.

“The assailant fled the scene while armed with the rifle J66207 and is still at large, the scene was processed and 13 spent cartridges of 7.62 mm were collected,” read a police report.

A manhunt for PC Chumba was launched leading to his arrest Wednesday morning.

Officers also recovered his rifle and detained him at Mutuati police station. Investigations are ongoing to establish the motive behind the scene before Constable Chumba is charged with murder.