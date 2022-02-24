Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has denied siring a child with a woman seeking up to Ksh350,000 per month in child support.

Esther Wanjiru Gatume through his lawyer Ojijo Senaji moved to court in November last year accusing the legislator of neglect.

Ms Wanjiru sought an order to compel the senator to pay interim maintenance of Ksh200,000 being child support for the minor pending hearing and determination of the case when a permanent financial settlement will be reached.

In a letter dated 3rd September 2021, and addressed to the senator, the woman demanded Ksh350,000 that would be utilised as follows; house help Ksh17,000, food Ksh50,000, medical Ksh40,000, shelter Ksh80,000, clothing Ksh50,000, entertainment Ksh43,000, utility bills Ksh50,000 and service charge of Ksh20,000.

In his replying affidavit on January 10, 2022, Senator Ledama said he did not have relations with Ms Wanjiru and does not know the child.

“I do not know the child. It is not true that I had any relations with the woman,” Ledama says.

Through lawyer Kethi Kilonzo, the lawmaker asked the court for a DNA test on the one-year-old boy before any further directions are issued by the court.

“That I am advised by my Advocate of Record, that in the circumstances a DNA test of the child ought to be ordered for by this Honorable Court before it issues any further directions,” the application reads in part.

The Narok Senator noted the woman had indicated that she did not object to a paternity test.