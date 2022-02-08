The relationship between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President Willliam Ruto is broken beyond repair.

This is according to Kieni MP Kanini Kega, who also fell out with the DP and pledged allegiance to Uhuru.

“Yes, it is(their relationship is beyond repair). Anybody thinking that the President will change his mind to support Ruto is engaging in fertile imagination,” the MP said in an interview with the Nation.

Kanini Kega also spoke about what caused the rift between the president and his deputy.

“When we concluded the General Election in 2017, we had a parliamentary group meeting at State House on August 28, 2017, and I remember the President being categorical that the election season was over and focus should be on delivering the promises made to the people for the next four years.

“Uhuru even singled out the DP, telling him that after we have done our work delivering to the people, he will be the one leading the troops in 2021 for the continuity of Jubilee,” Kega explained. The lawmaker said DP Ruto defied his boss’ instructions and focused on his personal political ambitions.