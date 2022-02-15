On Sunday, controversial singer Ringtone courted more controversy when he stage-crashed Size 8’s album launch event at the Panari hotel.

Trouble started when Ringtone, posing as a pastor, joined other pastors on stage. However, this was against the wishes of Size 8, who insisted that only pastors were allowed on stage.

Ringtone then threatened to leave the event claiming that he is an anointed man of God.

“I’m walking out of this Album launch because we have come here to support Size 8, but she calls men of God to go the pulpit and dedicate her album. When the pastors went to the pulpit I joined them because I also have my own pulpit, I’m a minister. Pastors doesn’t have the highest rank than a musician like me.