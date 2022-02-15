I think it’s safe to say that the marriage between Jamal Roho Safi and Amber Ray ended in premium tears.

At the height of their controversial and short-lived love affair in mid-2021, the socialite got a tattoo of Jamal’s name ‘Marlow’ on her back.

Fast forward to now and Amber Ray has started covering up the ‘Marlow’ tattoo. She shared a video on her Instagram showing a tattoo artist working on her back.

Amber also put up a telling caption indicating that her affair with the city businessman ended on a bad note.

“I don’t regret the love I gave you because you probably needed it. F** you, tho!” she wrote.

The social media personality however did not show off the finished product, perhaps an indication that the tattoo is still not yet complete.

Last year, Amber Ray said she always wanted to get a tattoo of her lover.

“My second tattoo is my husband’s name. I told myself if I find this person and really connect with him, I must get a tattoo of his name,” she said in a Q&A session with her followers.

Amber also noted if worse comes to worst in the relationship, she would cover up the lover’s tattoo with a dragon tattoo.