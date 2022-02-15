Zora actress Jackie Matubia has finally let the cat out of the bag regarding the mysterious man in her life.

After weeks of evading questions about her love life from her fans, Ms Matubia ended the speculation on Valentine’s Day, February 12, 2022.

And she did it in a romantic fashion, sharing an adorable video unveiling fellow ‘Zora’ actor Blessing Lungaho as her partner and father of her unborn child.

“Blessed,” the former Tahidi High actress simply captioned the clip.

On his part, Lungaho shared a picture of himself and Matubia gazing into each other’s eyes.

The actor also kept his caption simple, writing: “ Happy valentine’s morning from the gentleman of @zannetti_gentlemen.”

The ‘Bae Reveal’ comes a little over a month after Jackie Matubia publicised her pregnancy.

“Iitabidi mmenijudge juu I can’t explain. Baby number 2. #blessed.” She wrote last month.

Following the pregnancy announcement, fans speculated that Blessing Lungaho was the baby daddy.

When reached for comment, the actor played coy saying only Matubia can reveal.

“Let Matubia reveal who is her baby daddy. That question should be asked or directed to the person carrying the baby. Would you prefer you (pregnant mom) to reveal your pregnancy or the man who impregnated you to do it?” Blessing posed.