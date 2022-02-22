The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday ordered Jimi Wanjigi to surrender his firearms within 72 hours.

In a letter to Wanjigi dated February 21, the DCI noted that their investigations had established that the billionaire businessman was in possession of 10 firearms and over 480 ammunitions.

DCI said they established this on January 17, 2022, while at his Kwacha offices in Westlands while conducting an investigation on a land matter in which Wanjigi is a person of interest.

“This criminal investigation has established that you hold 10 (10) Firearms of different makes and description as described below and which act of possession is in contravention of the Law as on 5th December 2018 the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government Dr. Fred Matiang’i gave a Moratorium for Mandatory Vetting of Civilian Firearms Holders,” said Kuria Obadiah a Superintendent of Police attached to the DCI’s serious Crime Unit.

“Since then, there has been no indication or evidence of you having attended the said Mandatory Vetting as required by the Cabinet Secretary,” Kuria added.

The firearms include two Ceska pistols, three Glock guns, a CQ, a Gilboa amongst others, and 485 rounds of ammunition.