The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Monday ordered Jimi Wanjigi to surrender his firearms within 72 hours.
In a letter to Wanjigi dated February 21, the DCI noted that their investigations had established that the billionaire businessman was in possession of 10 firearms and over 480 ammunitions.
DCI said they established this on January 17, 2022, while at his Kwacha offices in Westlands while conducting an investigation on a land matter in which Wanjigi is a person of interest.
“This criminal investigation has established that you hold 10 (10) Firearms of different makes and description as described below and which act of possession is in contravention of the Law as on 5th December 2018 the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government Dr. Fred Matiang’i gave a Moratorium for Mandatory Vetting of Civilian Firearms Holders,” said Kuria Obadiah a Superintendent of Police attached to the DCI’s serious Crime Unit.
“Since then, there has been no indication or evidence of you having attended the said Mandatory Vetting as required by the Cabinet Secretary,” Kuria added.
The firearms include two Ceska pistols, three Glock guns, a CQ, a Gilboa amongst others, and 485 rounds of ammunition.
Of particular interest to the DCI is a Glock URT 735, which the businessman has been asked to explain its source.
The DCI added that Wanjigi refused to appear before the Firearm Licensing Board for vetting on November 26 last year.
“On the 17th January 2022, while officers of this Directorate were conducting Investigations into a Land matter and in which you were a person of interest, they encountered an illegally armed person within the compound of Kwacha Group of Companies where you were holed up. The said person disclosed that you had armed him as your bodyguard,’ the agency said.
“The establishment of the fact that the Officer is an ex-GSU is an indication of a high-level scheme that you have congregated highly trained persons in the use of firearms for ulterior motives,” the DCI added.
According to the security agency, the illegal holding of firearms and ammunition particularly at “this time of heightened political activity could be used to commit a myriad of offences including but not limited to maiming and or killing of innocent persons or opponents.”
DCI warned Wanjigi that failure to surrender the guns will lead to his prosecution for illegal possession.
“You are requested to appear at the DCI headquarters, Mazingira House along Kiambu road in Nairobi within 72 hours of the service of this summons, failure to which constitutes an offence liable to prosecution,” the DCI summons read in part.