The United Democratic Alliance(UDA) will officially unveil Deputy President William Ruto as its presidential flagbearer next month.

In a public notice on Monday, UDA party secretary-general Veronica Maina announced the party will hold its National Delegates Conference(NDC) on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Kasarani Indoor Arena.

“Pursuant to Article 6:2 (iv), Article 31.1(I) and Article 31.2 of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) constitution, the UDA national delegates Convention shall be held on Tuesday, 15th March 2022 at the Kasarani Indoor Arena from 10 am,” the notice reads.

The agenda of the conference includes review and approval of the policies of the party, nomination of the presidential candidate, and consideration and approval of any other party matter.

Given that there is no other UDA party member who has publicly announced interest to vie for the presidency, Ruto is expected to get a direct nomination ticket for the August polls.

The UDA conference will come two weeks after Jubilee’s and ODM’s on February 25 and 26. The two NDC’s are expected to culminate in joint endorsement of Raila Odinga as flagbearer.