Celebrity musician Akothee has once again been caught up in an online row over her business acumen.

Days after make-up artiste Dennis Karuri accused her of being the rudest client he has ever worked with, a videographer described Akothee as inhumane.

The videographer, only identified as Brenda, claims she worked for the singer for two months without pay.

Brenda says she did video coverage for Akothee’s media interviews, businesses, and other public engagements.

“I worked for you for two months, I delivered videos, Maasai Mara, Peptang Eldoret, Rue baby’s Miss Universe, Akothee Safaris promos, Peptang factory, and those interviews you did with kina Mwende Macharia. I was never paid for any of these, not even a single shilling. Ama hizo trips za ndege (flight tickets) were the mode of payment?” Brenda narrated to gossip page BNN.

The woman claimed Akothee owes her Sh60,000 and indicated she would be seeking legal action.

“I wasted my time and energy from waking up at 5 am to sleeping at 11 pm every day for two months. You’re so inhumane and it’s about to go down! Whatever source that reached out to you has all the receipts from you, Vesha and Nelson of me asking and begging for my money from all of you.

“Two years later you come shouting at me to give you your work, yes I deleted everything. You owe me Sh60,000,” Brenda said.

Akothee of course caught wind of the allegations and told her side of the story. According to the singer, Brenda did not deliver the videos and kept coming up with excuses for her failure.

“Good morning Brenda, this is Akothee calling you, I have seen you are saying you were never paid for the money you worked for, Brenda you came into the company and you failed to deliver. You gave us so many excuses saying that your computer crashed,” Akothee claimed.

The businesswoman said she will only pay the amount if Brenda delivers the videos.

Akothee also threatened to sue the videographer for defamation

“I still need my videos up until now, the ones you shot me from the airport and safari, I am still waiting for them. If not send me your email address I send you my lawyer’s number you deal with my lawyer. Once you deliver what you shot, my lawyer will pay you, without that I am taking you to court, siwezi kubali mtu yeyote kuharibu jina yangu for nothing,” Akothee declared.