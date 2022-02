These are the areas Kenya Power has designated to conduct a day-long scheduled maintenance on Friday, February 4, 2022.

PARTS OF UASIN GISHU COUNTY

AREA: GARAGE CENTRE

DATE: Friday 04.02.2022 TIME: 9.00 A.M. – 2.00 P.M.

Garage Centre, Simba Hills Farms, Kapsumbere, Kapkures Pri, Kabat Pri & adjacent customers.

PARTS OF KAKAMEGA COUNTY

AREA: ST. MARY’S HOSPITAL

DATE: Friday 04.02.2022 TIME: 9.00 A.M. – 2.00 P.M.

St. Mary’s Hosp, St. Peter Boys & Girls, Nyapora Water, Bulanda Mkt, Esistwitwi, Bumia Mkt & adjacent customers.