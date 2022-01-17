“In some instances, the animals are slaughtered in the bush and ferried straight to popular meat joints in the city.”

According to detectives, Njenga operates a chain of Nyama Choma eateries along the eastern bypass, an empire that allows him to live in opulence in Utawala, hence the nickname Sonko.

“The suspect is an established butcher who operates nyama choma eateries, scattered across the city. They are located at strategic places along the eastern bypass in Utawala and Ruiru towns, where city residents and revelers frequent to enjoy mouth-watering nyama choma and other accompaniments,” said the DCI.

The police mentioned that Njenga’s butcheries offer a Kilogram of beef at a highly discounted price of Sh380.

Maina’s arrest came after numerous complaints from Athi River-based herders following an increase in livestock disappearance over the past few months.

After being grilled, the suspect led detectives to his accomplices in the multi-million livestock theft industry. Among the arrested is the driver of the lorry that ferried the livestock David Gachora and the lorry’s owner Samuel Mwangi.

“After checking out Gachora’s details in our criminal database, detectives established that he has a history of ferrying stolen livestock and has a similar case pending at the Mavoko Law courts. More arrests to follow,” said the DCI.