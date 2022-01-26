Reports reaching our newsdesk indicate Reverend Lucy Natasha will walk the aisle with the love of her life this weekend.

According to a source privy to the details, the flamboyant city preacher will marry Prophet Stanley Carmel on Saturday, January 29.

Rev Lucy and Prophet Carmel got engaged in November of last year in an opulent event at the Boma Hotel, Nairobi.

If the engagement ceremony is anything to go by, we can expect the wedding to be grandiose. In fact, the lovebirds might hold more than one wedding.

Our sources indicate one will be in Kenya, a second in Prophet Carmel’s home country India and a third in his country of residence Canada.

Unbelievably, a sermon about a royal wedding is what brought Prophet Carmel and Rev Lucy Natasha together.

During their engagement dinner, Prophet Carmel narrated how he first got to know about his soon-to-be wife.

“Every love story is beautiful but ours is my favourite. In 2017, I was invited to preach in a film director’s house, I was preaching about a royal wedding,” Carmel recalled.

He added: “After my preaching, the wife of that film director came to me and showed me a clip which was 4 minutes and 13 seconds, then she said to me, ‘last night, I was listening to the same preaching from a lady preacher from Kenya and she was preaching about a royal wedding’.”

Carmel said he immediately felt a spark and “DM’ed” Rev Lucy Natasha on social media.

“I felt the spark immediately. I said, ‘I need to connect’. I slid into her DM. It was not easy but finally, after many many tries…it is very hard to get the heart of a queen, we met for a kingdom assignment in the USA and the rest is history.”