Huddah Monroe has sensationally hit out at celebrity parents who resort to using their children to remain relevant on social media.

Taking to Instastories Monday, the internet personality claimed some celebrity parents are overworking kids as young as 5 years old.

“Didn’t know babies are props…When you aren’t trending anymore, Get a baby! Some kids look tired out here on SM and they are barely 5. They’ve been overworked! They are exhausted! And the hustle hasn’t even begun. I am glad I wasn’t born in pandemic times coz I can’t imagine my mom tiring me out at 2,” Huddah wrote.

According to the cosmetics entrepreneur, some of these celebrity kids have been robbed of their childhood and their privacy.

“These social media babies be working harder than me an adult. No chance to be a child at all! You must do TikTok at 1 month, breastfeed, and poop. I can’t imagine being recorded daily, like, give me a break! I need some privacy to grow up,” she argued.

Huddah also reasoned that Gen Z babies end up looking older than babies born in the ’70s-’90s because of being overworked.

“That’s why people born in the 70s, 80s and 90s look a lot younger than 2000s babies,” Huddah wrote.