Media personality Njogu Wa Njoroge has lost his job at MediaMax days after joining Deputy President William Ruto’s party, United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The popular Kikuyu vernacular journalist confirmed he was sacked Monday morning through a phone call.

“I received a phone call from the Programs Controller, who asked me not to report to work, permanently,” he said.

Njoroge, who worked at Kameme TV and Radio, attributed his dismissal to his affiliations with DP Ruto. He mentioned he was planning to resign before February 9.

“It is because of my affiliations, nothing else. I would have resigned to go and concentrate on politics,” he said.

Njogu was Njoroge announced he had joined UDA last week Friday. He was received by DP Ruto, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and Kikuyu legislator Kimani Ichungwa at the DP’s Karen residence.

“There is time for everything as the good book of the Lord says, and as I transition to the next phase of my life I ask for your prayers and support.