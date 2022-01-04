Celebrity couple Pascal Tokodi and Grace Ekirapa are ushering the New Year with a bun in the oven.

The actor/singer and his TV presenter wife took to social media on Monday, January 3 to announce they are expecting their first child together.

“A place in my heart that I never knew was empty, has been filled. 🙏♥️👪” Tokodi wrote.

The Crossover 101 presenter on her part wrote: “The Lord continues to Perfect all that concerns our lives and it is beautiful in our eyes. This is a story we shall tell one day. Happy New Year from our growing Family❤️❤️❤️ “

Tokodi and Ekirapa also shared photos showing off the TV presenter’s growing baby bump.

