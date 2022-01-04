Kenyan actor turned journalist Ferdinand Omondi said I do to the love of his life over the weekend.

The former ‘Tahidi High’ actor vowed to do life together with his bride Caroline Njeri Ng’ang’a in a colourful and intimate wedding ceremony on New Year’s Eve.

The elated BBC reporter took to social media to express his delight.

“Happy New Year. Nothing but joy, and gratitude and satisfaction in my heart. God has blessed me in ways I cannot imagine. I could not close 2021 and open 2022 in a better way if I tried.

“Let’s do life together, @iamcarolinenganga. I love you very much, and cannot wait to celebrate milestone after milestone with you by my side,” Ferdy wrote.

An equally elated Caroline wrote: “What a beautiful way to start off 2022. I look forward to conquering the world in the wonderful company of my best friend @ferdyomondi. Glory be to God❤️”

The wedding comes months after Ferdinand proposed to Njeri on July, 20, 2021. They later held a traditional wedding a week after their engagement.

Here are some photos of their beautiful day.