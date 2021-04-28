Pascal Tokodi and Grace Ekirapa are fast emerging as “couple goals” to their fans thanks to their constant displays of public affection on social media.

Their love for one another has been more evident over the last week, with their birthdays falling within six days of each other.

And as Ekirapa turned 25 on Tuesday, April 27, her loving husband Tokodi, who turned 28 on April 21, poured his heart out in a beautiful birthday message posted to his Instagram account.

The actor and musician recalled the day he first met the ravishing media personality at a restaurant, leaving him helplessly smitten.

“On a certain 4th, You walked in a certain Java,😌, It was my first time seeing you in person and I remember staring at you as you looked for a place to sit. You should have seen how wide my smile was when you chose the seat next to me.😄” Tokodi gushed.

Adding: “You ordered pancakes, pulled out your laptop, and started working. I on the other hand sat there looking at you wondering how I was going to make the first move, for a guy who usually has a lot to say, I was speechless that day, you must have noticed cause you looked up and smiled at me, I smiled back and that was the beginning of everything for me.😌”

The Selina actor went on to profess his love for Ekirapa while vowing to put a bun in her oven.

“As you turn a year older, I want you to know that you are cared for and loved, You’ll make a wonderful mother and I can’t wait to make you one.😉 You are my person. This is Always and Forever, For People Like Us!!! Would you look at that. Enjoy your Day baby, I love you.❤️” he concluded.

In the comments section, the ‘CrossOver 101’ presenter reciprocated the love message saying the day she met Tokodi is still fresh in her heart.

“Honeyyy😭😭😭😭😭 why are you doing this to me😤😤 That day continues to be fresh in my heart and I am eternally grateful for the forever after. I Love youu Soooo much and this message I will print and carry with me forever❤️❤️❤️😘 Thank you Babie,” wrote Ekirapa.

The lovebirds marked their one year in marriage on February 7.

Here’s to hoping it doesn’t end in premium tears. 🥂