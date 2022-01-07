Radio personality Rachel Muthoni Njeru popularly known as Mwalimu Rachel is once again on the spot over her alleged role in the downfall of promising Gengetone hitmakers Sailors Gang.

The NRG radio presenter came under fire from internet users on Thursday after Sailors gang member Peter Miracle Baby took to social media to rant about the group’s situation.

In his post, Miracle Baby addressed the people who have been asking about the group’s fall from grace.

The hitmaker said he was fed up with such questions, saying no one spoke up when they were robbed of their music, YouTube account, and endorsement deals.

“Na hii swali ya ufala msee asiwai niuliza tena. World mzima ilikua na ikaona tukinyanganywa vitu zetu zotee including: Account zetu, Doo zetu, Deals za mamilioni zikapingwa na mnajua nani aliduu ivo… But ikanyamaziwa!!!” Miracle Baby lamented.

He added: “Sioni tukisaidiana na maswali za ufala nkt!!! so uki feel kuuliza swali please nakubeg uezi kosa nyanya amebaki uhai umuulize.”

This saw Mwalimu Rachel become a trending topic on Twitter for the better part of yesterday. The media personality previously managed Sailors Gang under her company MRX Media before they fell out unceremoniously.

Rachel claimed Sailors went behind her back and signed with another record label, Black Market Records’ (BMR).

The label approached Rachel with a Sh100k offer for the YouTube channel but she demanded Sh1.5 million, citing Return On investment(ROI).

Here’s what Kenyans on Twitter had to say about this whole debacle.