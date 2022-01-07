Radio personality Rachel Muthoni Njeru popularly known as Mwalimu Rachel is once again on the spot over her alleged role in the downfall of promising Gengetone hitmakers Sailors Gang.

The NRG radio presenter came under fire from internet users on Thursday after Sailors gang member Peter Miracle Baby took to social media to rant about the group’s situation.

In his post, Miracle Baby addressed the people who have been asking about the group’s fall from grace.

The hitmaker said he was fed up with such questions, saying no one spoke up when they were robbed of their music, YouTube account, and endorsement deals.

“Na hii swali ya ufala msee asiwai niuliza tena. World mzima ilikua na ikaona tukinyanganywa vitu zetu zotee including: Account zetu, Doo zetu, Deals za mamilioni zikapingwa na mnajua nani aliduu ivo… But ikanyamaziwa!!!” Miracle Baby lamented.

He added: “Sioni tukisaidiana na maswali za ufala nkt!!! so uki feel kuuliza swali please nakubeg uezi kosa nyanya amebaki uhai umuulize.”

This saw Mwalimu Rachel become a trending topic on Twitter for the better part of yesterday. The media personality previously managed Sailors Gang under her company MRX Media before they fell out unceremoniously.

Rachel claimed Sailors went behind her back and signed with another record label, Black Market Records’ (BMR).

The label approached Rachel with a Sh100k offer for the YouTube channel but she demanded Sh1.5 million, citing Return On investment(ROI).

Here’s what Kenyans on Twitter had to say about this whole debacle.

Mwalimu Rachel alizima talents za hao vijana wa Sailors but because she is a Femeo no one talks about it — MR RIGHT™🇰🇪 (@MrRightke) January 6, 2022

Sailors Gang wanabreath fire in the morning towards Mwalimu Rachel, Good Day Ahead Chaos Sojas — KHALIF (@JumahKhalif) January 6, 2022

Lakini sailors with the influence they had should have bounce back bana blaming mwalimu Rachel sioni ikiwa solution — JacksonKE™🇰🇪 (@ItsJacksonKE) January 6, 2022

I hate Mwalimu Rachel!!!!She did Sailors bad she shouldn’t go unpunished!!! — Darren Vick Melly🇰🇪🇲🇾 (@darrenvickmelly) January 6, 2022

Spokesman wa mwalimu rachel Addressing sailors issues pic.twitter.com/ZH7yFZ4V2B — WickyMane.art (@Wickymane) January 6, 2022

Karma whenever Mwalimu Rachel trends pic.twitter.com/DI8PZA2rjE — Jeff (@kyalom254) January 6, 2022

Sailors were already on their bag bro they could have cut things with Mwalimu Rachel if they felt like she was taking advantage of them. They did that to themselves. — habitualbadbitchfumbler (@dudewithaids) January 6, 2022

This issue between Sailors 254 and Mwalimu Rachel reminds of Otile Brown and Dreamland Music back in 2015 or 16, there about. — Music Charts 254™ (@MusicCharts254) January 6, 2022

What time are we cancelling Mwalimu Rachel? — Fafa Mukuru (@osoroKE) January 6, 2022

Only a fool will believe Mwalimu Rachel was responsible for the fall of sailors.Did she take away their talent?Does she produce music? I bet she can’t even write a song.Sailors caused their own downfall when their bit the hand that fed them .END OF STORY . — Ragot (@ragottheeactor) January 6, 2022

Sailors waliclaim Mwalimu Rachel anawakulia forgetting hii Nairobi lazima ukuliwe before usimame vizuri, usipokuliwa utabaki stagnant. From that time to now wangekua mbali sana wacha ni kiburi. — Ni Hulius! (@Hulius_) January 6, 2022

I always say usipende sana kukula haramu Mwalimu rachel forcefully inherited the YouTube channel sailors used for their music, now with 128k subscribers she has to struggle to hit 1K views pic.twitter.com/ShkBcn4GB4 — Sir Harris 👷‍♂️🏗🚧🇰🇪 (@MrIndulgence_) January 6, 2022

Kwani hawa vijana walinyanganywa Sauti na mwalimu Rachel…they should stop being crying babies and hit the studios…this shows that they fully depended on Mwalimu Rachel. Sasa wakule ujeuri yao — Malvo (@midika_malvin) January 6, 2022

Mwalimu Rachel alitumia akili kwa watu wenye si rika yake btw.😂 — Al Caponeed . (@Qboyke) January 6, 2022

i love Mwalimu rachel ata kama 😂😂😂 — Al Caponeed . (@Qboyke) January 6, 2022

I weep every time I see young artist suffer bcz poor guidance from friends around them, recently shanty flames from kibera changed her manger,2 years from now you will also blame her former manager when things don’t work out.Sailors apologize to Mwalimu Rachel. — Ragot (@ragottheeactor) January 6, 2022

Before crucifying Mwalimu Rachel I had to look at the other side of the story. I think Mwalimu rechael is right. Sailors gang need to pay her to get the logins. — Ron_ke🐥 (@Ronaldngari) January 6, 2022

i think this boys just usually rush things … management is smthg so important just look at sauti sol..hawa vijana hutaka raha mapema sana .. and in the end wanakuja kutumiwa .. they sign contracts bila kusoma ata just because wameona nyumba ama gari kwa contract.

mwalimu rachel — Erick omondi (@erlckomondi) January 6, 2022

😂😂 Sailors wanalia Ati Mwalimu Rachel messed them up…you left her option for another better option..milichagua kurush mkacrush, since hamwezi reverse mnapata what you https://t.co/BZmuAFG8Mf‘s gonna be okay if you learn the lesson. — EARTH_616 (@nickie_chege) January 6, 2022

Be very careful when signing a contract. Go through the document, read thoroughly and understand every word written on it, Coz it might come back to haunt you. Can’t really say who’s at fault between Mwalimu Rachel and Sailors. I always like to listen to both sides of the story. — Muriu Njuguna™🇰🇪 (@MuriuNj) January 6, 2022

Learn to take time and read contracts before you sign them, Diamond did Harmonize bad on their contract, Mwalimu Rachel did Sailors bad on their contract, don’t be another person to fall a victim of contract, take time and even days before signing them. — Masculinity Saturday🇰🇪 (@Amerixjnr_) January 6, 2022

Y’all made Mwalimu Rachel your soft target and punching bag. How can one girl bring down four men? Those boys should prove themselves again under new management like any gifted artist should. Prove yourself over and over again. — Ezra aka ‘Cool Breeze’ (@EZRAwaCHELSKI) January 6, 2022

Seems Mwalimu Rachel took everything plus their voices and strategy — AfricaWow! (@kalvoKE) January 6, 2022

Mwalimu Rachel in her new Benz as Sailors cry on social media 😭 pic.twitter.com/XaV35GGl0S — ⭑★✪ GeuzeniVichwa ✪★⭑ (@Injili_Imefika) January 6, 2022

Sailors are young stupid boys, and Mwalimu Rachel is a woman born in matriarchy. What happened was natural to both. Mjinga alichanuliwa na mumamaz akakalia wazee. — Excelsior (@PrinceIndah1) January 6, 2022

Kuna ule jamaa wa sailors wa nduru si aende apigie Mwalimu Rachel nduru ajue kumeharibika — THE IMPECCABLE💎 (@RealDerrow) January 6, 2022

Ama zile nduru za sailors zilikua za kufinywa na Mwalimu Rachel 🤔 — Tanita (@Tani_ta10) January 6, 2022

Mwalimu Rachel was on a business spree with Sailors, next time be Keen on the contracts that you sign, find legal interpreters to guide. — Masculinity Saturday🇰🇪 (@Amerixjnr_) January 6, 2022