The celebrity preacher Allan Kiuna of the Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) is the latest celebrity to spot his picture on a matatu.

Bishop Kiuna took to his social media accounts on Thursday to showcase graffiti art of his picture with wifey Rev Kathy Kiuna on a Public Service Vehicle, locally known as Nganya.

The art captures Bishop Kiuna embracing Rev Kathy as they both smile.

Kiuna described the art tribute as cool and thanked the artist behind it.

“ Inaoneka sirkaal imefika kwa nganya!!!!!😝😝😝😝😝😝😝😝. This is so cool. Thanks to whoever who did this. @revkathykiuna tulifika😂😂😂,” Bishop Kiuna captoned the photo.

Indeed, the celebrity pastor had all the reasons to be excited as the graffiti on most Nganyas in Kenya are reserved for secular celebrities.

Kenya’s unique Matatu Graffitti has over the years captured international attention, with a number of celebrities sharing the art on their socials.

Some of these celebrities include Cardi B, who last year expressed her delight saying American buses are boring and should borrow a leaf from the Kenyan matatu industry.

