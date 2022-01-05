Kenyans could soon be able to access non-surgical cosmetic procedures in Nairobi if plans by a Kenyan doctor based in Romania are anything to go by.

Dr. Maria Othieno Bayerl, who is based in Bucharest, has revealed plans to introduce non-invasive facial procedures to the Kenyan market.

According to the otorhinolaryngologist, her practice will “make aesthetic procedures readily available and affordable” for Kenyans.

“I plan to open a facility in Nairobi and work with beautiful Kenyan women. I am thinking of setting up shop and maybe once in four months I can be flying in with a team from Romania and do non-invasive facial aesthetic procedures,” she said in an interview with EveWoman magazine.

Dr Maria Othieno said she specialises in procedures that are meant to enhance one’s appearance with low-risk complications.

“The procedures I do do not alter appearance, they instead enhance one’s looks and they are non-surgical. They promote a youthful appearance with minimal downtime and low-risk of complications,” she said.

“The procedures I do include rhinoplasty, commonly referred to as nose job, a surgery of the nose, Blepharoplasty, a procedure which improves the appearance of the eyelids, botox, a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used to improve the looks of wrinkles, I also do facial fillers or contouring, which are substances injected on the face to add or restore volume, smooth lines, soften creases and enhance contour,” said Dr. Othieno.

Asked what she loves about her job, the facial aesthetic surgeon said: “I love boosting the confidence of my patients. The main goal of cosmetic procedures is to improve a person’s appearance, self-esteem and confidence, and I am glad to be part of a system that contributes positively in creating a positive outlook no matter how small for a patient.”

Raised in Pangani, Dr Othieno completed her high school education at State House Girls School Nairobi. She then received a fully paid scholarship to study medicine in Romania at the Carol Davilla Medical School in Bucharest.