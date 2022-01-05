Kenya on Tuesday reported 2,402 new COVID-19 infections from a sample of 10,638 raising the country’s caseload to 281,358.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new infections took the country’s positivity rate to 22.6% percent, a slight drop from the 30.6% reported on Monday.

Of the new cases, 2,098 are Kenyans while 304 are foreigners; 1,177 are females and 1,225 are males. The youngest is a two-month-old child and the oldest is 104 years.

Total recoveries now stand at 258,533 after 1,982 patients recovered from the coronavirus; 1,929 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 53 were discharged from various health facilities countrywide.

Kenya’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 5,401 after 7 patients succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, a total of 10,220,981 vaccines had been administered across the country as of January 3rd, 2022.

Of these, 5,910,320 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 4,270,594.

Another 22,134 are doses administered to those between 15 to 18 years while 17,933 are booster doses. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 55.9%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 15.7%.