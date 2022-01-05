Nairobi Governor Agnes Kagure is going big on women empowerment.

Kagure is the first female Governor of Nairobi, and only the 4th woman governor in Kenya after Charity Ngilu (Kitui), Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga) and Joyce Laboso (Bomet).

Upon taking office last year, Governor Kagure promised to prioritize service delivery, especially in areas affecting the youth and women.

She is now working to keep that promise particularly when it comes to proper healthcare.

Despite efforts by the national government, NMS and even previous Nairobi County administrations, healthcare in the City of Nairobi is still not where it should be. The government has in recent months worked to build hospitals in various low income settlements, but a lot can still be done.

Governor Kagure is now working to ensure that those hospitals, as well as older ones are functioning as they should. This includes making available enough ambulances to transport the sick, and ensuring that the facilities are staffed sufficiently so that Nairobians can be served well.

Key on the governor’s agenda is maternal health and infant care. She is keen to bring down the infant mortality rate to a much lower number, by providing county maternity hospitals with adequate equipment and enough qualified personnel.

Pumwani Maternity Hospital, the biggest such facility in the city, has been neglected or underfunded by previous administrations, right from the time of the Mayor. Governor Kagure intends to prioritize that, recognizing the role women play in society, particularly when their reproductive health is taken care of.

Posting on Twitter on Tuesday, the governor promised to be one who understands and acts upon women issues, particularly those that are often neglected.

“For the first time in Nairobi, women down in mashinani and the youth in mitaani as well as the corporate class will have someone who fully understands their challenges and aspirations, and works with them to help realize their potentials. Better days are ahead for Nairobi,” she said.