At this rate, comedian Eric Omondi and musician Bien Aime Baraza should just be thrown in a boxing ring to square out their differences.

The popular internet personalities have been at each other’s throats on social media since Eric Omondi called out Kenyan musicians for laziness and substandard music.

Omondi and the Sauti Sol singer came face to face at the NRG Wave concert where they escalated their online beef, much to the amusement of their fans

At the NYE concert, Bien purportedly lost his phone and some valuables, sparking yet another round of fun banter between the pair.

Not one to pass up an opportunity to milk some publicity, Omondi jokingly admitted to stealing Bien’s valuables.

He posted a video asking the towering singer to collect his items which included a worn-out phone, bra and panties and a shaver.

On Tuesday, Bien and Eric Omondi took their online brawl to the next level. It started with Bien issuing a notice warning members of the public against Omondi, whom he described as a comedian-turned pickpocket.

The Sauti Sol lead singer also shared a picture of Omondi’s I.D.

Bien wrote: “PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT! The following individual is a self-confessed pickpocket. He will snatch all your valuables in the blink of an eye. Everybody please beware of the former comedian and keep a safe distance.”

Eric Omondi of course hit back and shared a photoshopped image of an I.D identifying Bien as Mr Makendechere. The fake I’D also indicates that Bien will be turning 70 years old later this year.

Omondi captioned it: “NAME: Bien Aimei MAKENDEchere

OCCUPATION: Former Musician

HOBBIES: CRY BABY, CONMAN.

Angalia Miaka yako kabla uanze ku Argue na watoto wadogo kama sisi 🙄🙄🙄🙄 You SYMPATHY SEEKER.”

Long may the violence continue! We’re loving it!