After months of secrecy, Citizen TV Presenter Willis Raburu and his partner Ivy Namulindwa have introduced their child to the world.

Raburu and Ivy welcomed a son a little over three months ago but have only been sharing photos without revealing his face.

This changed on Wednesday, October 20, when Ivy Namu shared an adorable family portrait that finally unveiled the face of their handsome son.

“My personal people, heaven-sent & more than I could ever wish for🥰💛 I’m blessed & highly favored, God came all the way thru 😊🙏🏽” Namu captioned the image.

The unveiling comes days after Ivy Namu turned a year older, with Raburu taking the opportunity to gush over her in public.

In an endearing message, Raburu described his sweetheart as pure and true.

“My Kai, Niponge ama nisiponge? 🤣🤣🤣

Happy birthday @ivynamu you are pure, true, and so in touch with yourself that I sit and try to learn each day from you. I’m in awe at your ability to constantly seek the best in everyone and to bring excellence from those you interact with. I’m glad your my Baby BAZU’s mum and that he too will get to experience your sweet, tender, amazing love. Here is to 27! To peace, love, happiness and FUN! Shine on MAZU 😜😋” the media personality wrote.

Willis Raburu and the Kenyan-Ugandan vlogger met at Royal Media Services when she started working at Hot96 and on the 10/10 fan page.